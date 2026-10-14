Halle Berry reacts to her weird photo evidence by ex amid custody battle

Halle Berry has claimed in a recent filing that her recent eerie photo submitted by ex Olivier Martinez, taken by their 13-year-old, does not prove the abuse claims amid their ongoing custody battle.

​Earlier this month, the Catwoman actress' ex husband obtained a temporary restraining order against Halle after accusing her of "physically abusing" their son Maceo.

​Justifying the picture submitted in a filing on Monday, Olivier claimed the minor "immediately took a picture of" Halle "during the aftermath of the recent incident."

​Olivier also alleged Halle of past abusive behavior with Maceo, but "no one believed” their son.

​On Tuesday, Halle clapped back in a declaration reviewed by the Daily Mail, in which she responded that the photograph "does not corroborate abuse, injury, or danger."

​She claimed it simply shows her "standing calmly, with her hands in her pockets, several feet away from Maceo."

​The Oscar winner also noted in the filing that Maceo's father submitted the image to the court as "proof that 'something happened'" but it does not show any signs of abuse like bruises, redness or marks that would support Olivier's "allegation that [Berry] strangled him."

​In the Monday filing, Olivier also objected to Halle's daughter Nahla Aubry's testimony in the upcoming hearing, claiming that the 18-year-old is going to be "unquestionably biased" during her testimony.

In court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Olivier claimed, ​“Ms. Aubry does not have any significant bearing on this case. Ms. Aubry is unquestionably biased. I do not believe it is appropriate for [Berry] to try to insert her daughter into litigation that does not involve her.”

​A court hearing is set for October 16.