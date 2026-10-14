Melissa Gilbert shares meaningful post amid Timothy Busfield scandal

Melissa Gilbert is opening up about “uncertainty and turmoil” in her life.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, the 62-year-old actress posted two scenic photos of water surrounded by colorful trees.

The post also included a video clip of their dogs running into the water to fetch a ball.

“There’s a lot going on in the world (and in my life) right now,” Melissa captioned the post. “A lot of uncertainty and turmoil. A lot of sorrow.”

“There’s also a lot of joy and beauty and peace to be had,” she continued. "When I feel unsettled, unsafe or unsure, all I have to do is walk across the street and see serenity and hope with my own two eyes."

"This is the place where my shoulders lower, my jaw unclenches and my mind stops racing. I love where we live," added Melissa.

In June, the Little House on the Prairie actress announced that she was leaving her Manhattan apartment and would now reside permanently in upstate New York.

This decision came after her husband, Timothy Busfield, turned himself in to authorities in Arizona in January on child sex abuse charges.

The actor was released on conditions on January 20. Timothy is now awaiting trial.