Prince Harry makes very public demand of King Charles: ‘I need a chance!’

Prince Harry has just found himself facing down an impossible situation, one that demands he drop one side of his family – and there’s no obvious answer rumour has it.

Insight into this comes directly from a well-placed source that sat down with the National Enquirer.

According to their findings, despite his predicament Prince Harry is doing everything in his power to retain all ties.

It’s gotten to the point where, Harry is “ready to call every number he has to until he reaches his father to demand some face time,” according to the source.

Rumour has it, “he's taken the high road so far and waited for his father to extend an invitation, but nothing has come and Harry can't wait forever.”

They also admitted, “it's incredibly hurtful to be shuffled off like this. [Harry’s] trying to figure out why the king has suddenly done such a 180 and his worry is that it's got something to do with Charles Spencer and his book.” But Harry “swears up and down he knew nothing about this book,” and “that his uncle kept it all to himself,” but “of course it looks bad that he was so chummy with him right before the book dropped.”

Before concluding they admitted, “he's not willing to dump [Earl Spencer]. The Spencers have been wonderful to him and he's not going to ice them out to please his father.” But the one thing he is asking for is “a chance to explain his side of things to the king and he says he won't let this go until he gets to speak to him.”