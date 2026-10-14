Cause of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' head injury in prison laid bare

Days after Sean 'Diddy' Combs was rushed to a medical center in emergency due to head injury, it has been revealed that it was caused by a prison bed.

As per a report by Page Six, a source shared that the 56-year-old disgraced rapper, who has been serving 50 months in jail, accidentally hit his head on a prison bunk bed.

The insider also detailed the position of the bed revealing the bunk was above him.

The rapper is also doing a lot better now, the tattler reported.

Earlier TMZ reported that he was taken to FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey.

At the time, the rap mogul's spokesperson also commented on the matter, “We are aware of the reports concerning Sean Combs and are working to confirm the circumstances."

"Sean’s health and well-being are our immediate concern, and we appreciate everyone who has reached out," Juda Engelmayer said.

Diddy returned to the prison later that day.

For those unaware, the rapper was convicted on two prostitution charges following a widely publicized trial.

The emergency hospital visit came after NBC reported that Diddy is receiving special treatments in prison.

However, the rapper rep declined the claims, stating, “Sean continues to serve his sentence within the rules and he patiently awaits the court's decision on his appeal.”

Diddy, meanwhile, is scheduled to be released on March 2, 2028.