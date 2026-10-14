Meghan Markle exposes herself: 'It all looks rather more like stage direction than affection'

Meghan Markle’s meeting with Malala Yousafzai may not have been what people think it and insights warn the two highly circulated images might be hiding some nuance.

For those unversed, the Duchess’ public hangout with the human rights activist showed the royal embrace Malala, and in another image a very intense gaze was also captured. Body language expert Louise Mahler has other thoughts about what the meeting could be hiding behind polished clothes.

The conversation started with her sitting down with Woman’s’ Day and showing the major difference between what Meghan tried to portray and what became evident from the cues in her body language.

In her opening remarks she said, the Duchess, although looking “deeply concerned about humanity”, the “problem is that the body language can tell a rather more interesting story.”

“Take the photograph with Malala...” she explained. “Meghan has her arm wrapped firmly around [her], drawing her in for what appears to be a warm and affectionate embrace. Except it doesn’t quite land that way.”

According to her, “in body language, placing a hand on another’s back can sometimes suggest a subtle power differential. It can be protective and affectionate, certainly, but it can also communicate control. The intense gaze. The downward stoop. The arm stretched dramatically around Malala, with the hand gripping rather than gently resting. It all looks rather more like stage direction than spontaneous affection.”

Before signing off she pointed out the few reasons that make her wonder about Meghan’s motivations. Number one who being, “her arm remains firmly attached to her handbag. Her expression appears serious, even slightly furrowed, and at one point she brings her hand to her own chest.” So “Where is the mutual delight? The relaxed warmth?” she pondered while asking. “That wonderful physical synchronisation we see when two people genuinely connect? It is certainly not leaping out of these photographs.”