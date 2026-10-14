‘Things have gotten much worse’: Meghan Markle’s patience hits a wall

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been facing an overarching amount of fear towards Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie, especially since foreign paparazzi were spotted outside their school a few weeks ago. This has even gotten to a point that Meghan is said to be terrified of the long-term consequences, despite the government having taken swift action over the men spotted roaming the schools’ outer limits.

Rumour has it, its causing some issues within their circle, so much so that “Harry keeps saying they need to be patient and give it time, but this added stress over the children’s security and their school has made things that much worse,” according to Woman's Day.

But where Meghan’s concerned, the fears are that “she’s hanging in there, but this is testing her limits.”

The couple’s move back to the UK has not been free off similar ‘consequences’ either. From Vancouver Island, Canada to Santa Barbara, California, and Tyler Perry’s house in between, the couple moved around in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Almost six years after that move, they returned, with their dogs and their bags packed, but no timeline was mentioned.

The only thing known at this point is the fact that their move is for an “extended period of time” and may see a break into the schedule when they head back to their Californian home for Christmas.