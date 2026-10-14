Victoria Beckham reveals fate of her unexpected music collaboration with son Cruz

Victoria Beckham gives fans a reality check about her music comeback

Fans might never hear Victoria Beckham's voice in son Cruz Beckham's songs as the former Posh Spice warned their unexpected collab is "not going to see the light of day".

​The Spice Girls alum, who turned into a fashion icon, recently joined her son for a studio session and seemingly recorded something, as per a picture shared by Cruz showing her next to a microphone with lyrics up on her phone.

​Speaking on Today with Jenna and Sheinelle, Victoria spilled the behind-the-scenes moment, "I mean, I just can’t say no to Cruz. I just can’t say no."

​The former Posh Spice continued, “He was in the studio, and he said, ‘Mum, can you put some backing vocals down?’ And I can’t say no, so I did as a little bit of fun.

​“I’m sure that song is not going to see the light of day. That was just me being a mom saying, ‘I can’t say no to my… my little boy.’ Well, he’s 21 years old.”

Cruz Beckham and Victoria Beckham

​Victoria added, "There’s no new music. There is no more Spice Girls... I passed that baton over to Cruz."

​Though she "still" has some passion for music, she called her mini collab with Cruz "just a little bit of fun".

​Gushing over her youngest son, the doting mom added, “I’m so proud of him and how well he’s doing. He’s been on tour in the U.S. and in London.

​"It’s his time now. So fun, I’m so proud of him, so proud of him. So that’s just a little bit of fun between me and him, nothing more.”

​For those unversed, Cruz is working on his music career with rising band The Breakers as the band releases its first album, Wear and Tear, back in December.