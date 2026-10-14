'The West Wing’ creator weighs possibility of reviving hit series
'The West Wing' showrunner also reveals what the show's lead character would think about current U.S. politics
The West Wing is arguably the most influential political drama ever to air on NBC. But it ended in 2006.
Aaron Sorkin, the creator behind the hit drama, recently opened up about reviving the show in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, telling, “There’s probably a couple of seconds every day when I think about it.”
However, he added, “It would be very, very tricky to do in the current environment.”
But despite this, Sorkin said, “It would be fun, and I miss it."
In the show, Martin Sheen portrayed the U.S. president. When asked what his views would be about the situation in U.S. politics, Sorkin said, “I’d like to take a little time before I put words in Jed Bartlet’s mouth."
"I’ll just say that I don’t think his reaction would be dissimilar to most of our reactions to what’s going on right now.”
The series ensemble cast includes Martin Sheen as President Josiah “Jed” Bartlet, Allison Janney as press secretary C.J. Cregg, Richard Schiff as communications director Toby Ziegler, Rob Lowe as deputy communications director Sam Seaborn.
John Spencer as chief of staff Leo McGarry, Bradley Whitford as deputy chief of staff Josh Lyman, Dulé Hill as presidential aide Charlie Young, Stockard Channing as First Lady Abbey Bartlet and others.
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