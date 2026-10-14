Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Nottingham tour hits a snag

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tour of Nottingham is far from over, and fans can expect another look of them around Thursday, this same moth.

But there are a lot of things the couple is said to be grappling with, as the date nears. From walk-about talk to fears no one will come, or that ‘boos’ will follow, a source just dived into what might be happening behind closed doors.

They warn that the Sussexes are way too afraid to try and emulate their 2017 walkabout this time around, especially with the negative press surrounding them, as well as the backlog of backlash that’s been gracing their front door ever since Earl Spencer added fuel to the fire and released a memoir shortly after Harry visited him for the summer.

With all this at play, they admitted just now to celebrity news reporter Rob Shuter the plans might see a reduction. Rumour has it, “there was talk of another walkabout, but that idea has been killed.”

Before actually signing off the source also said, “the nightmare is people turning up to boo them — or nobody bothering to turn up at all. Neither is a risk anyone wants to take.”

For those unversed with the Nottingham trip it will include;

1. Community Recording Studio:

The first stop on their Nottingham tour is the Community Recording Studio (CRS) in St Ann’s. for those unversed, this is a youth and community charity founded back in 1991 by a Trevor Rose and Nick Street. Its aim is to aid young people by way of music, recording facilities, and has even branched out enough to boast sport, mentoring and youth development.

What is pertinent to mention about this visit is that its not the first time Prince Harry will be connecting with the charity. Back in 2025 he already donated over £1.1million to the BBC, for this very redevelopment effort under Children in Need.

According to the Nottingham Post fans can expect to see him and Meghan there, between 10.25-11.55am UK time.

2. Himmah Hub:

The second location on their tour is a Nottingham charity tackling poverty, food insecurity, racism, and social exclusion. Between 2024-2025 their kitchen servered more than 15,000 meals through community meals, food parcels and practical support.

This visit will also be broken into two distinct engagements, the first will see them stop at the Himmah Hub for cooking classes, a meal and only then will they move to the organisation’s foodbank.

Meghan has also been a patron of theirs from as far back as early married life. the Duchess donated £10,000 to Himmah from the cookbook’s proceeds back in 2021 and even Harry later matched that with his own donation.

The time allotted for this will be between 12.20-2.05pm.

3. Epic Partners

Thirdly on their schedule is a charity supporting children, young people and families in St Ann’s and Sneinton. The charity focuses on youth work, sport, mentoring, and education, and also tries to combine early intervention with targeted support for the youth that are affected by trauma. Similar to the first two, Prince Harry’s maintained a lengthy relationship with the charity. Even going as far back as 2013, when Epic and CRS received support from The Royal Foundation (from 2013 to 2020.)

In 2017, the Duchess also made a visit there and spent time with Epic’s girls’ nurture group as a mentor. The final visit will last anywhere from 2.25-3.15pm.