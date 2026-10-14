Prince William steps out in London to support young Black leaders

Prince William on Wednesday joined scholars and alumni of The Amos Bursary during a visit to spotlight the programme's support to the next generation of Black British leaders in London.

Earlier, Kensington Palace announced social media that the Prince of Wales is “Celebrating the community networks helping young people to thrive, and meeting Amos Bursary recipients in Hoxton, East London”

On Tuesday, the Prince of Wales turned one of London's most famous thoroughfares, The Mall leading to Buckingham Palace, into a temporary cricket ‌pitch, where he was joined by some of the game's biggest names to promote his Earthshot climate prize.

The wide red-paved promenade in the heart of the city is more often seen ⁠as the setting for grand royal processions and patriotic flag-waving celebrations.

But on Tuesday, the son of King Charles III picked up a cricket bat for an informal game with current and former international players including ex-Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, West Indies legend Brian Lara and England captain Joe Root.

Against the palatial backdrop, the future king, dressed in a shirt ‌and ⁠sweater, clubbed away a series of gentle deliveries from Ganguly and posed for selfies with onlookers.

"He batted alright," said Ganguly when asked for his verdict on the prince's ⁠skills.