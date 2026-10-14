Is Andrew in house arrest or enjoying a staycation? Source finally reveals all

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s life behind closed doors at Marsh Farm has awarded him a lot of time away from the public eye, and any information that does come forward, comes via insiders.

But now, finally a source just sat down with The Times to deliver the answer.

According to them his lifestyle is no less grand than when he was in the Royal Lodge but, the truth of the matter is that his ex-wife isn’t welcome.

The report says,“the red setter, as she's known, is not welcome at Marsh Farm. She's persona non grata as far as Andrew is concerned.”

In regards to Andrew though they’ve said, “don't believe all that poor Andy c**p. He's having a very nice time, thank you very much. He goes out, he goes off shooting with friends, he sees his old chums who are very loyal to him. He's not sitting around feeling sorry for himself anymore.”

In regards to Fergie’s current circumstances, the information comes in bits and pieces by sources who say she’s all but ‘disappeared’ since being shunned by London high society and has started to take refuge in the homes of her remaining pals.

However Fergie is well known for having faced scandal, even as early as the late 90’s because her affair with American financial manager named John Bryan, that led to her subsequent divorce.

It was even infamously called the ‘toe-sucking scandal’ because pictures of him with the ex-Duchess’ feet circulated, and were taken from their vacation villa in St. Tropez, France.

Now in present day she’s faced the loss of her titles that happened after her ex-husband lost the right to his dukedom, the loss of her residence which she has shared despite her divorce for over 30 years, and also the fall out of the majority of her friend circle.

But it did not end there because Andrew’ arrest brought the public’s fury over not just her but their daughters too, and before all this was the Epstein Files that exposed how close a bond she had with a child sex offender.

Prince Harry

Prince Harry

Prince Harry

HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily Nash

A Right Royal Podcast

“I think the fact that she's come back now is really interesting. And there are a couple of things that could be behind it.”

“One, she may potentially have inherited some money from her great friend whose property she was staying in in Switzerland (Paddy McNally).”

“But I think probably the key thing for her will be her grandchildren and wanting to spend more time with them. She's just welcomed a new granddaughter, Adelaide.”

“And while Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are based in Portugal, they do come back and forth. But she also has Beatrice's children. And what grandmother doesn't want to be closer to them? She can't live in exile forever.”