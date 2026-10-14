‘Forensic Files’ makers reveal plan to boost viewership of 400-episode library

For true crime fans, Forensic Files is a gold mine. With a library of 400 episodes, the series becomes a well-known title in the crime genre.



Now, companies such as Radial Entertainment, Content Partners, and ITV Studios are set to revive the series.

According to Variety, the plan is to produce 20 new episodes. This, in turn, could attract new viewers and, by extension, potentially boost viewership of the existing library of 400 episodes.

In addition to the newer episode strategy, the companies involved in the revival have another plan in mind.

That is SEO, or Search Engine Optimisation. Using SEO strategies, the plan is to optimise searches for forensic files across digital platforms.

David Buoymaster, who is chief investment officer of Radial Entertainment, said, “Forensic Files helped define true crime television, and its focus on science and evidence continues to resonate with one of the most loyal audiences in the genre."

“Working with Content Partners to create new episodes is a natural next step in our relationship and an opportunity to build on the series’ legacy.”

Their partners, Content Partners – who have owned Forensic Files since 2024 – executive VP Scott Hemming, similarly said, “From the outset, we saw an opportunity to build on the extraordinary history of ‘Forensic Files’”.

He continued, "Radial shares our commitment to the series, and with ITV America’s production expertise, we’re excited to bring audiences new investigations with the scientific detail and clarity that have made ‘Forensic Files’ a tentpole of unscripted television.”

It is immediately unclear when production for new episodes of Forensic Files will begin.