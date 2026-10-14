Meghan Markle’s friend finally gives answers: ‘She's meeting a lot of writers’

Meghan Markle’s return to acting has been one question that people have been waiting on with baited breath but a recent update by one pal who is incredibly close to the royal, promises something big.

This pal in question spoke about her plans alongside Hello! Magazine. The conversation was pretty straight forward and they started immediately by saying, she is ready to ‘stick her head above the parapet”.

But what’s more, “her diary is full. It's the kids, As Ever, acting and then supporting good causes in whatever time she has left over. But she's got a really good team around As Ever, the children are a bit older, they are both in school full time.”

The friend also admitted, “they've got the kids settled. Archie and Lili are really enjoying school. She is able to now stick her head above the parapet a little bit more. It's a case of having a little bit more time to re-look at her original career, her vocation as an actor.”

Before actually signing off though the source admitted, “she's looking at loads of acting offers. She's meeting a lot of writers and creatives, and reading a lot of scripts. If there's anything that stands out as being amazing, then then she'll do it.”