Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun’s romance heads for heartbreak?

Are Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun “a match made in disaster?”

The couple was first romantically linked in June 2025 and is said to be engaged after dating for over a year.

According to Radar Online, those close to Sydney and scooter are concerned about what lies ahead for the couple.

Moreover, an insider described their relationship, by saying, "It's a match made in disaster."

"There are red flags and people think it will end in tears," the insider added.

Although their romance is growing at a rapid pace, questions are emerging over their business and financial ties with a source revealing that the A-list star may not be fully aware that her boyfriend "the man with the biggest heart I know,” as Sydney described him, is having financial interests tied to her business projects. Which includes a sports trading app, Novig, and an intimate brand, Syrn.

"Scooter hasn't disclosed investments to Sydney," they said.

However, Scooter may be "pulling strings behind the scenes without her knowing," and allowing him to boost his own wealth.

Meanwhile, Sydney Sweeney's intimate brand is already hitting a few bumps as its sales figures failed to meet expectations.

Adding to the claims the insiders said that their romance is working just because "it is feeding their egos."

The source summed it up by saying that their thriving relationship could end in a breakup rather than a marriage.