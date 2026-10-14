New documentary featuring Queen Camilla airs tonight

A new documentary featuring Queen Camilla will air on BBC Two tonight (Wednesday) at 9pm.

The documentary is aimed at reversing the decline in reading for enjoyment ‌in the UK.

A statement released by the Queen’s Reading Room Charity on Wednesday said:

“As part of the National Year Of Reading 2026, “The Book That Changed My Life” celebrates The Queen’s extraordinary dedication to promoting the joys and benefits of reading— particularly through her literary charity and book club— as she meets four remarkable people whose lives have been changed by books at moments when they most needed them. Warm, emotional, and full of hope, the film explores how reading can lift us, open our minds and, sometimes, change the course of a life.”

Camilla, 79, has been a keen reader her whole life. After the success of a pandemic-era book club she set up on social ⁠media, she launched a charity to promote the benefits of reading three years ago.

In Britain, the percentage of children and young people who enjoy books hit its lowest level in 20 years last year, according to the National Literacy Trust, which is now working with the government and Camilla's charity to try to turn this around.

"I left school quite young, so reading has been most of my education. You learn so much about people, about life," Camilla told the documentary, "The Book That Changed My Life", which will air on the BBC on Wednesday.



