King Charles faces boycott calls as Welsh lawmakers urged to join protest

Anti-monarchy activists have urged members of the Welsh parliament, Senedd to record their protest during King Charles’s address at the ceremonial opening of the house on Thursday.

They have demanded the lawmakers join demonstrators gathered outside the building.

According to GB News, a protest is being organised by the group Real Democracy Now, at the Welsh Parliament in Cardiff Bay on Thursday, October 15.

Activists plan to use the occasion to press their case for abolishing the monarchy, which they regard as fundamentally incompatible with democratic governance.

The group has urged elected members to publicly condemn the Welsh government's decision to extend an invitation to the King for the ceremony.

Adam Johannes, a leading figure in Real Democracy Now, is spearheading the campaign, calling on politicians to refuse to attend the royal address and instead declare their support for a republic.

Thursday's event will be a historic first for Charles, who has previously attended every official Senedd opening but has never presided over the ceremony as Head of State.

King Charles’s address comes days after it was reported that he provided $1.98 ‌million to help settle repair costs on the mansion where his younger brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, lived before he was forced out over his ties with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Last year, Charles stripped Mountbatten-Windsor of his title of prince and told him to move out of his Windsor home, seeking to distance the royal family from the ⁠Epstein scandal.

Mountbatten-Windsor was later arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He has denied any wrongdoing.