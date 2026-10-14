Lil Wayne’s wedding wish list includes this one music icon

Lil Wayne’s wedding plans took a musical turn.

Just days after announcing his engagement with a caption, “I’m marrying this one. This is Madison. This is my fiancée,” on his official Instagram. The Grammy-winning rapper named three music stars he would love to have perform at his big day, in a recent episode of The Joint Venture Show.

When the co-host Craig Carton asked, “Who would you want to perform at your wedding?”

“My first choice, of course, would be Miss Anita Baker,” the rapper revealed.

He went on to say, “I heard that she’s getting a bit tired of performing, and I wouldn’t want to stress her in any way.”

“And so if not, then I’d go with Keith Sweat or Babyface,” he further revealed.

Moreover, Craig suggested that Barker could sing her 1986’s iconic Sweet Love to entertain the guests at the ceremony.

While the newly engaged added, “You know what? I would leave that choice up to the lady.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Lil Wayne had previously publicly remarked that he parted ways with his now-fiance, Madi Cannon, but in late September, they appeared to have reunited when the rapper referred to her as his fiance.

However, their wedding date is yet to be announced.