Aaron Paul shares old RJ Mitte mental health video with emotional tribute

RJ Mitte's shocking suicide stunned many fans as well as his co-stars on Breaking Bad. Aaron Paul was one of them.



After sharing a lengthy tribute earlier in a statement to THR, Paul took to social media to grieve his fellow actor and friend.

The video the Emmy-winning actor shared showed Mitte spreading awareness about mental health.

In the clip's caption, Paul wrote an emotional tribute, writing, “You have always been an inspiration for so many. I am so sorry you were hurting, my friend."

"I wish we knew. You constantly had a smile on your face, and you took every single challenge that was given to you with such confidence and grace."

"I met you when you were a little boy and watched you grow into a beautiful young man, taking on every challenge head-on. The last time we saw each other I kept calling you Superman," he said.

"You reminded me of him. You reminded me of him because you always led with kindness and strength.”

Earlier, it was reported that Mitte's fiancée, Kennedy Suarez – who also happened to be his friend for a decade – allegedly gave him the ultimatum to choose between her and his mother, Dyna Mitte, with whom the late actor shared a close bond.

However, it is unclear whether his suicide was due to the alleged friction within his family.