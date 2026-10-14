Prince William champions young talent in latest move

Prince William met scholars at The Amos Bursary.

On Wednesday, October 14, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official Instagram handle offered some glimpses into Prince William’s fresh visit to a youth development initiative, The Amos Bursary, during which he acknowledged the organization’s efforts to help young people “in the black community,” this comes as Black History Month is currently underway in the UK.

Notably, in the post, the Prince next in line to the crown could be seen engaging in conversations with attendees and posing alongside young scholars and alumni.

However, the caption read, “Recognising the work of The Amos Bursary during Black History Month.”

It continued, “Meeting scholars and alumni of the programme, which helps talented young people in the black community develop the skills, confidence and connections to fulfil their potential.”

“Inspiring to hear about their ambitions and the impact that opportunity, support and strong networks can have in helping young people thrive,” it concluded.

It is pertinent to mention here that The Amos Bursary was founded in 2009 by two sisters, Colleen and Baroness Valerie, it supports young people from African and Caribbean heritage.