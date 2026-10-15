Meghan Markle has ‘great attitude’ as she prospers for first visit in UK

Meghan Markle has alot of gratitude as she prepares to make her first visit in the UK



The Duchess of Sussex who is joining Prince Harry for a special visit in Nottingham, is keeping her head down as she focuses on work.

Speaking about Meghan’s upcoming visit, an insider tells Express: “She’s keeping busy, as she always does, and staying in close contact with her friends in Montecito. She has a great attitude about it all. The kids have adjusted well, and that’s the most important thing to her.

The source adds: “After they first arrived in England, their focus was on establishing a routine and getting the kids settled into school. Now they’re both excited to focus more on their work and the projects that matter to them.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Meghan Markle enjoyed a London lunch with a familiar face from her wedding day on Wednesday.

She was meeting celebrity hairstylist George Northwood just hours before she and Prince Harry prepare to return to Nottingham for a joint visit.

The Duchess of Sussex arrived at The Park, a restaurant near Kensington Palace, on Wednesday, accompanied by Northwood, who created her now-famous relaxed bun for her evening wedding reception in May 2018.

Northwood has remained a familiar figure in Meghan’s style circle over the years, having also worked with her during the Sussexes’ royal tours of Australia and Tonga.

The lunch came ahead of a significant engagement for the Duke and Duchess, who are due to appear together in Nottingham on Thursday.

The city holds a special place in their story, having hosted Meghan’s first official royal engagement after her engagement to Prince Harry was announced in 2017.