Princess Margaret hilarious spontaneity left pal ‘horrified’
Princess Margaret is branded one of the most charming members of the Royal Family
Princess Margaret is praised for her wit and spontaneity by a friend.
The younger sister of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away in 2002 at the age of 71, is branded one of the most charismatic members of the royal family.
Sharing an anecdote from her spontaneous and happening life, former lady-in-waiting,
Lady Anne Glenconner, tells about a time Princess Margaret dissembled a chandelier.
Speaking to Hello!, Lady Anne recalled: “She loved cleaning my car and she had a huge pair of yellow Marigold gloves. I had a chandelier and, to my horror, she managed to get that down.
“I don’t know how she did it. She started taking off bits, and I Said, ‘Well, ma’am, how do you know how to put it back together again?’ and she was a bit taken aback, because she’d rather forgotten about that.”
Lady Anne has also famously wrottten her time with the Royals in memoir titled Trunks & Tiaras: Journeys Through Life with Friends, Family, and a Princess
Anne was also a part of Queen Elizabeth II’s 1953 coronation.
She recalled: “He could only invite 120 or so close friends, so I was very honoured to be asked. And of course, it was wonderful, because I could relax. I had dinner with him three days later. I went in and he said: ‘How was it Anne?’ And I said ‘Magnificent!’”
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