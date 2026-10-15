Kate Middleton is tired of Sussex ugliness, says insider

Kate Middleton wants to take a step back a rumour of potential reconciliation between Prince William and Prince Harry.



The Princesses of Wales, who has always had a positive outlook towards reunion between the estranged brothers, does not want to be involved anymore.

A source tells Heat World: “Kate did her best to step back and let them work things out on their own, but there’s been zero progress.”

The insider added: “She’s told William that she can’t keep living in this situation long-term.”

The source continues: “Her instinct is to do everything she can to fix this. She won’t go as far as meeting up with Harry behind William’s back, but she is very loudly voicing her opinion that this simply can’t go on. It’s stressful, because William has put up this huge wall around the subject, and every time Kate brings up Harry, he shuts down or gets annoyed.”

Kate Middleton is the Princess of Wales is set to become the future Queen of England and is currently married to the heir apparent, Prince William. The two share three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. She is also oversees various patronages and charities that specialize in early education, as well as addiction.