Prince Harry is going all out to ruin brother with ‘secret alliance’

Prince Harry has seemingly formed closeness with his maternal uncle Spencer.

The Duke of Sussex, who has returned to UK soil after spending six years in America, has extended his support to Charles Spencer behind closed doors.

Speaking about Harry’s new loyalties: “While Sarah is insisting she’s not going to write a tell-all book, she is apparently in talks, and if the money is right, she is definitely considering a memoir.”

“But while they want to keep the disgraced former royal out of their official circle, Harry and Meghan have been in touch with her, as they have been with Earl Spencer. They’re making efforts to keep her on side so that, if she does do something, they may have some sort of control of what comes out,” they noted.

The insider continued: “They are keeping this allegiance firmly behind closed doors but it’s clear Harry is going all-out to ruin his brother, Prince William."

This comes as Harry is upset with cousin, Princess Eugenie for cutting him off for the sake of Royals.

The Source added: "Harry called Eugenie after they saw the story and wanted to know exactly what had happened."

Undoubtedly, the move incredibly embarrassing for the Duchess because this wasn’t simply a random copy of her book. It was something she had personally written in and given to Eugenie and Jack.

The insider added: "The Duke sees his relationship with Eugenie as increasingly important. That’s why he reacted so strongly.

"They had been getting back into a good place and there was a feeling that she could be someone Harry could trust and rely upon in the UK."

"Meghan has said she feels humiliated and wants a cooling off period with Eugenie," according to the source.