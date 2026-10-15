Selma Blair’s boyfriend breaks his silence with a public plea

Selma Blair’s boyfriend, businessman Andy Kiernan, has made an earnest plea for prayers for the actress after an alleged incident on a Delta flight.

Kiernan, who has dated Blair since 2024, made the plea on Instagram Stories, writing, “Pray for Selma.”

“She has a good heart. She hasn’t yet got the help she needs,” he added. “Pray that she does. She’s a human being like the rest of us.” He also asked followers to pray for her teenage son.

His message follows Sunday’s flight from Los Angeles to New York. Emergency audio revealed the pilot asking for medical help for flight attendants, saying there were “a bloody nose as well as some bite marks.”

Blair, 54, was reportedly restrained by the crew. She then allegedly kicked a police officer on the way to the hospital and assaulted a nurse there.

On Monday, she appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree assault. She could face two to seven years in prison if convicted.

Her lawyer, Shawn Barnes, told the court the incident came from several things. He said she had allegedly missed medication prescribed for her multiple sclerosis and had fallen and hit her head.

Blair is best known for Cruel Intentions and Legally Blonde, as well as the Hellboy films. She shared her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2018 and made the 2021 documentary Introducing, Selma Blair.