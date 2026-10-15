Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘wiping clean slate’ with Nottingham visit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to establish a recurring narrative with their latest engagement.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are preparing to make a look alike royal tour to Nottingham, are making a UK comeback with their original base.

Megan Bull writes for AOL: “What is surprising, however, is the fact that they've chosen it as the setting for their first official outing in the UK since moving to the Cotswolds in August. Given that it served as the backdrop for their milestone royal engagement in 2017, it feels like the couple are cultivating a very specific and deliberate narrative here.”

She adds: “It's almost a way of saying, after all that's happened, we're going back to the start and wiping the slate clean, like we never left the Royal Family in the first place. Forget the scathing tell-all interviews and memoirs; we don't need to address it; we're simply ignoring it - we're ready to be royals again, so we've turned back the clock.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.