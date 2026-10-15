Meghan Markle ‘relatively rare’ philanthropy will be ‘short lived’

Meghan Markle is not paying close attention to philanthropic work, reveals insider.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are back in the UK after spending six years in California, are working towards different career paths.

A source told The Telegraph: “Prince Harry’s priority is his philanthropic work and public service. Her focus is on her family and children, followed by her business, followed by rebooting her acting career. Her public appearances will be relatively rare. She is reading a lot of scripts at the moment.”

The intel comes as Meghan and Harry prepare to make a royal style trip to Nottingham.

This comes as her former agent, Ari Emanuel, reveals acting projects in pipeline for Meghan.

He said: “I think she's actually getting booked and there's reality stuff and TV stuff. They're doing stuff. I don't know about it. She is finding her voice - I am happy for her.”

Meghan Markle enjoyed a London lunch with a familiar face from her wedding day on Wednesday.

She was meeting celebrity hairstylist George Northwood just hours before she and Prince Harry prepare to return to Nottingham for a joint visit.

The Duchess of Sussex arrived at The Park, a restaurant near Kensington Palace, on Wednesday, accompanied by Northwood, who created her now-famous relaxed bun for her evening wedding reception in May 2018.

Northwood has remained a familiar figure in Meghan’s style circle over the years, having also worked with her during the Sussexes’ royal tours of Australia and Tonga.

The lunch came ahead of a significant engagement for the Duke and Duchess, who are due to appear together in Nottingham on Thursday.

The city holds a special place in their story, having hosted Meghan’s first official royal engagement after her engagement to Prince Harry was announced in 2017.