Anna Gunn breaks silence on 'Breaking Bad' co-star RJ Mitte's untimely death

Anna Gunn has finally broken the silence on the shocking death of her Breaking Bad co-star RJ Mitte.

In a statement shared with People magazine, the 58-year-old actress recalled her time working with Mitte on the hit AMC series.

"I’ll never forget meeting RJ when he was only 14 years old," Anna penned. "I was immediately struck by the depth and complexity of someone so young. He was gentle and bold, exceedingly kind and wickedly funny, a bit rebellious (like any teenager) yet eager to learn and hone his craft."

"Above all, he was doggedly determined that his disability would not impede him, but would instead give him the opportunity to enlighten and educate others through his nakedly truthful portrayal of Walt “Flynn” Jr," she continued.

The Apology star further wrote, "How lucky we were that RJ came into the Breaking Bad family and lit up our lives. How lucky I was to play his TV mom, to watch him evolve and expand as an actor and human being as the seasons went by, and for all the years after as he continued to serve his community with tireless advocacy and philanthropic work. I was so proud of him; we all were."

“There truly are no words to express the heartbreak of a loss this profound, the loss of a beautiful young man who had such an impact upon this world, with still so much ahead of him,” Anna added. “What I choose to remember and cherish today are the quiet, personal moments I shared with my beloved son."

Concluding the emotional statement, Anna wrote, "Moments of mutual support and understanding, of belly-aching laughter and silliness, of care and deep love. You live in my heart forever, my dearest RJ.”

For those unaware, Mitte took his own life earlier this week. He was just 34.