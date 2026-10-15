Influencer Jennifer Burnham announces death of 4-year-old son Baxter: 'We miss you'

Influencer Jennifer Burnham announces death of 4-year-old son Baxter

Influencer Jennifer Burnham’s 4-year-old son, Baxter, has passed away.

The content creator announced the devastating news on social media on Monday.

“Heaven welcomed our angel Baxter last Monday, October 5th,” Jennifer penned in the caption of a video she shared on Instagram on October 12. “From the moment you were born, you have always been our dream come true.”

This internet personality shares content related to lifestyle, motherhood, and cooking with her 96,000 followers on Instagram.

“From the moment you were born, you have always been our dream come true,” Jennifer wrote. “You have the most perfect angelic face and the sweetest personality. You are always kind to everyone and always love holding a car in each hand or a bag of them with you everywhere [you] go.”

“You love your family, cars, chocolate chip cookies, karate, and all of your friends. You pick mommy flowers everyday on our walks," she continued.

Concluding the post, the social media star added, “We miss you too much but we know you are still with us everyday, watching over mommy, daddy and your baby brother Barron from heaven. We love you always and forever.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Jennifer welcomed her son, Baxter, with husband Bryce Burnham, on January 25, 2022.