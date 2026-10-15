'Chronicles of Narnia' star Ben Barnes ties knot with Aubrey Cleland

Ben Barnes has started new chapter of life with Aubrey Cleland

By Maliha Javed
Published October 15, 2026
Chronicles of Narnia star Ben Barnes ties knot with Aubrey Cleland
'Chronicles of Narnia' star Ben Barnes ties knot with Aubrey Cleland

The Chronicles of Narnia star Ben Barnes has confirmed his marriage to actress Aubrey Cleland.

​After Page Six reported Ben's nuptials, the Dorian Gray star announced via his Instagram account on Wednesday that he and the Black Widow actress have tied the knot at Chateau de Lis in Oregon.

​Sharing his wedding snaps, featuring Barnes sporting a black tuxedo and Cleland donning a white gown with a corset bodice, Barnes gushed, “We got married!”

​He continued, “In a world of 8 billion people, it is extraordinary to find someone who feels like your person, someone who matches your sense of humour, curiosity and humanity — with whom you can be effortlessly yourself, feel understood, valued and loved for everything that you are."

Calling himself a "proud husband," Barnes added, “I married a woman of such rare grace, kindness and beauty, who somehow makes the world feel both bigger and more like home, who finds wonder, joy and laughter in things that might have passed me by, and who makes the ordinary feel momentous.”

​The 45-year-old actor concluded his post, raving, “We are so happy and so excited for everything to come.”

​The outlet reported that Barnes and Cleland's intimate ceremony was attended by only 150 guests on Saturday.

​The newly married couple were first linked in 2024 and Barnes proposed to the actress 10 months ago in England.

Maliha Javed
Maliha Javed is an entertainment journalist with one year of experience, covering celebrity controversies, viral moments, and trending stories. She navigates the fast-paced digital landscape, breaking down complex narratives into clear, engaging reports that keep readers informed and connected to the latest entertainment buzz.
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