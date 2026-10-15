'Chronicles of Narnia' star Ben Barnes ties knot with Aubrey Cleland

The Chronicles of Narnia star Ben Barnes has confirmed his marriage to actress Aubrey Cleland.

​After Page Six reported Ben's nuptials, the Dorian Gray star announced via his Instagram account on Wednesday that he and the Black Widow actress have tied the knot at Chateau de Lis in Oregon.

​Sharing his wedding snaps, featuring Barnes sporting a black tuxedo and Cleland donning a white gown with a corset bodice, Barnes gushed, “We got married!”

​He continued, “In a world of 8 billion people, it is extraordinary to find someone who feels like your person, someone who matches your sense of humour, curiosity and humanity — with whom you can be effortlessly yourself, feel understood, valued and loved for everything that you are."

Calling himself a "proud husband," Barnes added, “I married a woman of such rare grace, kindness and beauty, who somehow makes the world feel both bigger and more like home, who finds wonder, joy and laughter in things that might have passed me by, and who makes the ordinary feel momentous.”

​The 45-year-old actor concluded his post, raving, “We are so happy and so excited for everything to come.”

​The outlet reported that Barnes and Cleland's intimate ceremony was attended by only 150 guests on Saturday.

​The newly married couple were first linked in 2024 and Barnes proposed to the actress 10 months ago in England.