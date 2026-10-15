Reese Witherspoon's ex Ryan Phillippe recalls 'wild night' with her during 2006 Oscars

Reese Witherspoon ex husband Ryan Phillippe is looking back at "out-of-body, out-of-mind experience" while attending the 2006 Oscars with his then-wife.

​Speaking on Live with Kelly and Mark, the 52-year-old actor recalled that he was left stunned when his movie Crash won Best Picture just moments after the Legally Blonde actress's Best Actress victory for Walk the Line.

​Phillippe gushed, “It was a wild night altogether because my wife at the time, Reese Witherspoon, also won Best Actress."

​He went on to say, "While she was backstage giving her post-award interviews, they called Best Picture for Crash."

​The night was also remarkable as he was star-strucked after seeing Morgan Freeman and who also presented the award.

​“Morgan Freeman was the presenter of the Best Picture and I had never met Morgan Freeman so I fanned out on stage at the Oscars," Phillippe raved.

​"I’m like, ‘I’ve always wanted to meet you, sir,’ and this is while the producer is accepting the award. Kind of a funny moment."

​And even after the award ceremony, the former couple were "up until probably 5 or 6 in the morning."

​"We had such a fun after-party," Phillippe added.

​It is pertinent to mention that Witherspoon and Phillippe first met in 1997 and tied the knot in 1999.

​The pair then went on to welcome daughter Ava, 25, and son Deacon, 21.

​However, after seven years of marriage, Witherspoon and Phillipe announced their split and finalized their divorce between 2007 and 2008.

​The former couple continues to co-parent their kids.