Reese Witherspoon's ex Ryan Phillippe recalls 'wild night' with her during 2006 Oscars
The 'Cruel Intentions' star makes a rare comment about ex Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon ex husband Ryan Phillippe is looking back at "out-of-body, out-of-mind experience" while attending the 2006 Oscars with his then-wife.
Speaking on Live with Kelly and Mark, the 52-year-old actor recalled that he was left stunned when his movie Crash won Best Picture just moments after the Legally Blonde actress's Best Actress victory for Walk the Line.
Phillippe gushed, “It was a wild night altogether because my wife at the time, Reese Witherspoon, also won Best Actress."
He went on to say, "While she was backstage giving her post-award interviews, they called Best Picture for Crash."
The night was also remarkable as he was star-strucked after seeing Morgan Freeman and who also presented the award.
“Morgan Freeman was the presenter of the Best Picture and I had never met Morgan Freeman so I fanned out on stage at the Oscars," Phillippe raved.
"I’m like, ‘I’ve always wanted to meet you, sir,’ and this is while the producer is accepting the award. Kind of a funny moment."
And even after the award ceremony, the former couple were "up until probably 5 or 6 in the morning."
"We had such a fun after-party," Phillippe added.
It is pertinent to mention that Witherspoon and Phillippe first met in 1997 and tied the knot in 1999.
The pair then went on to welcome daughter Ava, 25, and son Deacon, 21.
However, after seven years of marriage, Witherspoon and Phillipe announced their split and finalized their divorce between 2007 and 2008.
The former couple continues to co-parent their kids.
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