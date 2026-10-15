Hilary Swank announces third pregnancy in surprise Instagram post

Hilary Swank is expecting her third child with husband Philip Schneider.

The 52-year-old actress announced the exciting news on social media on Wednesday.

The post included an engaging clip of the Swank family dancing in the dark while wearing glowing stick-figure body costumes.

“A lot of people have been asking what project I’m doing next, this one releases in December," Hilary penned in the caption of the video, teasing that she is due this winter.

For those unaware, the Yellowjackets actress is already a mother of 3-year-old twins, Aya and Ohm.

Hilary recently gave an interview to People magazine in which she reflected on her decision to have her children later in life.

“I knew I wanted kids someday, but I wasn’t planning what that would look like,” she told the outlet. “I know it’s so different for everyone, but for me, if I had had a kid in my 20s or my 30s, I think I’d be a much different parent than I am now.”

“I feel like I have that more kind of ability to really give them my attention in a way that I wouldn’t have as much at that point because it would’ve been pulled between the two in a very distinct way,” the Ordinary Angels star continued. "In my career being so established, I have the ability to kind of step in and step out when I choose, and that is just such a blessing.”

“I’ve done a lot of work on myself,” added Hilary. “One of the things that I feel is important about being your best parenting self is having done that work, so you break any cycles that you don’t want to impart on your children, and I’ve done a lot of that work over time, so I didn’t have to do a lot of catch up with that.”