Selena Gomez shares how she celebrated first wedding anniversary with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez has finally revealed how she and her husband, Benny Blanco, celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

Speaking to Extra at fourth annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit event, the 34-year-old singer shared that she and Benny spent their special day watching videos of their wedding.

“We actually just ate a piece of cake and watched videos in our pajamas," said Selena.

When she asked, “What videos were you watching?” the Calm Down hitmaker clarified, “The wedding videos!”

"We’re so cheesy," added Selena, who tied the knot with Benny on September 27, 2025, in California.

For those unaware, the Good For You singer hosted the fourth annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit event on October 14 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

The purpose of this annual fundraising event is to raise awareness about youth mental health on a global scale.

“It actually doesn’t feel real. We started this, I mean, before we even sold the product, it was important for us to create this impact fund because we know exactly what’s needed," said Selena.

"And in my millennial era, to my sister’s alpha, it's just more than ever, people need and young people need the support that they just can’t find," she continued.

I think it’s important for people to know that sometimes things look a lot shinier in pictures and that it’s okay to feel not okay sometimes and where you can turn and the people that you really can depend on, and hopefully Rare can have a good community that people can feel safe," added the Only Murders in the Building actress.