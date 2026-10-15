Kendall Jenner addresses bizarre rumor about her dating life

Kendall Jenner has shared rare insights into her personal and love life.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, the 30-year-old reality star addressed the speculation surrounding her friendship with Cara Delevingne.

“We have been friends for a long time now — going on 11 or 12 years. She brought me under her wing — in a way — and made me feel really safe and welcome in the modeling world," said Kendall.

The TV personality then recalled how the public had raised questions about his relationship with Cara.

“We should address this. It’s because of our love for each other. People think I’m a lesb*an to this day,” Kendall said. “I’m not.”

Despite having no attraction toward women, the American model said that she “wouldn’t be opposed to having some fun with a girl.”

“There’s definitely a rumor that her and I dated or something in the past, which is not true. Not that I would have anything wrong with dating Cara but we’ve just always been best buds,” Kendall continued.

“I love Cara. She’s my sister and that never happened," she added. "For the record, I think being a lesbian would be fun and amazing.”

The reality star joked that “being a lesb*an would be fun and easier” because “men suck.”

“By the way, I have nothing against having sex with Cara. I just have never had a desire to have sex with women,” said Kendall. “Never say never, right?”

For those unaware, Kendall is currently in a relationship with Jacob Elordi.