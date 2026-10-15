John Lennon's son breaks silence after claims of unfair split of his $200 million estate

Sean Ono Lennon, John Lennon's second son, has debunked the speculations that his brother Julian Lennon was left out of their late father's estate.

​The rumors began after Sean took to X on Monday and posted a rare snap with his elder brother marking his 51st birthday.

​"Had a great bday with my brother...@JulianLennon," Sean penned along with his picture with Julian, both gazing at a lake in a scenic location.

​Shortly after posting, an X user made a claim that Sean inherited more fortune than his half-brother, Julian, after the Beatles icon was murdered at the age of 40 in 1980.

​"One guy inherited most of the estate, the other largely cut out and forced to engage in decades-long litigation in pursuit of a comparatively small share of it," the follower alleged.

Now, Sean has clapped back at the claim and responded, "Julian and I inherited the same amount from our dad. Our trusts were equal."

​He further added, "Although his was slightly more, but negligibly so."

​Julian has not made any remarks on the claims yet.

​For those unaware, John welcomed Julian with his first wife, Cynthia Lennon, while he shares Sean with his second wife, Yoko Ono.