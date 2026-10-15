John Lennon's son breaks silence after claims of unfair split of his $200 million estate

Truth behind distribution of John Lennon's $200 million fortune between his sons laid bare

By Maliha Javed
Published October 15, 2026
John Lennons son breaks silence after claims of unfair split of his $200 million estate
John Lennon's son breaks silence after claims of unfair split of his $200 million estate

Sean Ono Lennon, John Lennon's second son, has debunked the speculations that his brother Julian Lennon was left out of their late father's estate.

​The rumors began after Sean took to X on Monday and posted a rare snap with his elder brother marking his 51st birthday.

​"Had a great bday with my brother...@JulianLennon," Sean penned along with his picture with Julian, both gazing at a lake in a scenic location.

John Lennons son breaks silence after claims of unfair split of his $200 million estate

​Shortly after posting, an X user made a claim that Sean inherited more fortune than his half-brother, Julian, after the Beatles icon was murdered at the age of 40 in 1980.

​"One guy inherited most of the estate, the other largely cut out and forced to engage in decades-long litigation in pursuit of a comparatively small share of it," the follower alleged.

John Lennons son breaks silence after claims of unfair split of his $200 million estate

Now, Sean has clapped back at the claim and responded, "Julian and I inherited the same amount from our dad. Our trusts were equal."

​He further added, "Although his was slightly more, but negligibly so."

John Lennons son breaks silence after claims of unfair split of his $200 million estate

​Julian has not made any remarks on the claims yet.

​For those unaware, John welcomed Julian with his first wife, Cynthia Lennon, while he shares Sean with his second wife, Yoko Ono.

Maliha Javed
Maliha Javed is an entertainment journalist with one year of experience, covering celebrity controversies, viral moments, and trending stories. She navigates the fast-paced digital landscape, breaking down complex narratives into clear, engaging reports that keep readers informed and connected to the latest entertainment buzz.
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