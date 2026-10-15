Zach Bryan moves past Robert Kraft controversy with tour announcement

Zach Bryan has announced his Young Manhood and Other Donatable Organs tour of North America and Australia.

The singer's trek will span 23 shows in 19 stadiums, with support from acts including John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival, Ryan Bingham and The Texas Gentlemen, Vance Joy, Fey Fili, Gabriella Rose and Emma Ogier.

The tour is in support of Bryan's EP of the same name that is set to drop this Friday, October 16. The eight-song collection features collaborations with Lana Del Rey and Turnpike Troubadours.

The Young Manhood tour will kick off in Minneapolis on April 28 and end in the Queensland capital, Brisbane, on December 18.

Just last week, the country singer, who is among the top-streamed artists globally, closed out his With Heaven On Tour, which featured a stadium run across the UK and Europe.

The tour ended with a two-night run at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, during which the Something in the Orange singer took to the stage wearing a shirt emblazoned with the words “Free Palestine.”

Bryan appeared to be sending a message to stadium owner Robert Kraft after he banned Macklemore from the venue following the rapper's political comments while opening for Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour.

No European dates have been announced for Zach Bryan's Young Manhood and Other Donatable Organs Tour so far.