Penelope Spheeris recalls awkward gift Jennifer Aniston has 'no recollection' of giving: 'I’ll get sued, but whatever'

Director Penelope Spheeris says Jennifer Aniston was behind a sex toy she was given on the set of the 2011 Lifetime movie Five, a claim Aniston’s side says it cannot recall.

Spheeris, 80, has spoken about it on The Moynihan Report, saying a producer handed her a gift box after a day of filming, while the crew gathered around her.

Inside was a rhinestone-covered sex toy. “It was a mean-spirited dildo to humiliate me in front of the whole crew,” she said. She joked that it “had rhinestones pasted on it. You couldn’t even use it.”

Aniston did not deliver the item. Spheeris said she believes Aniston sent it because the two later attended the Directors Guild Awards, where Aniston arrived holding “the same kind of gift box.”

When Spheeris asked if it held another one, she says Aniston replied that it was a present for Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman. “So yeah, I’ll get sued for that, but whatever,” Spheeris said.

A source close to Aniston told the Daily Mail that she has “no recollection of her ever having given this gift.” The source also questioned why Aniston “wouldn’t have given a card” if she had sent it.

Five was an anthology of short films about breast cancer. Spheeris and Aniston each directed a segment, along with Demi Moore, Alicia Keys and Patty Jenkins. All of them were nominated at the Directors Guild Awards.