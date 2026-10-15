Stephanie Mills opens up about ongoing beef with Lady Gaga: 'You owe me an apology'

Stephanie Mills has finally opened up about her beef with pop star Lady Gaga.

The 69-year-old R&B icon recently appeared on the latest episode of The Jason Lee Show, where she explained what went down between her and Lady.

“I feel like Lady Gaga is a culture vulture,” Stephanie said. “Can I tell you something. ... I don’t even know if I should say it now.”

The Grammy Award-winning singer revealed that she once performed her popular song Home for Lady Gaga at the request of her manager.

“And they came to me and they said, ‘Home’ is Lady Gaga’s favorite song. She’s doing a fashion shoot in New York. Would you come and sing? Would you come and surprise her and sing ‘Home’?” the singer recalled. “At first, I said, ‘No, why would I do that? No,’ and I was talked into it.”

Stephanie then shared that her experience of singing for Lady did not go well.

“I went, and she had her little black dog there and all the other people, and so I sang for her,” said Stephanie. “She didn’t smile. She didn’t do anything. She looked at me like I had two heads.”

The songstress added that she wasn’t even paid for the appearance in money.

“So, I finished singing ‘Home,’ and we took pictures,” Stephanie recounted. “Before we left, they said, ‘You’ve got to delete all those pictures.’”

“We were at the elevator getting ready to leave and they came and they said, ‘Delete.’ And they did not let us leave until they saw every picture being deleted," the Two Hearts hitmaker said of Lady's team.

“That’s why I say she’s a culture vulture," added Stephanie.