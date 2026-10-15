Queen Camilla offers one of the most hated members of the Firm an alliance

Queen Camilla, the wife of the monarch, appears to be planning a kind of an alliance, but the recipient is known for being the most disliked royal in the recent decade.

In lieu of this, a well-placed source has come forward to Closer Online with some insight.

According to them, its ‘no secret’ that the royal dynamics have gone through the chopper, especially where this disliked royals’ family is concerned. But since Camilla “is always looking out of herself” and the fact that there’s “no denying” that an alliance “could soon come in very handy for her. That is bound to be a big motivator for her, though she’d never admit to that.”

Now for those unaware, this royal is none other than Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. A man who faces a police case for his alleged hand in misconduct while in public office, and is even facing social prosecusion for being pals with a convincted child sex offender.

Rumour has it, “Camilla feels that is only wise, since it will mean he’s less likely to come after them all with some nasty tell-all, that is the last thing they need.”

While they did make sure to clarify that “she is by no means making excuses for Andrew but she is reminding her husband that he’s got the potential to do real damage and should be handled accordingly for the sake of the monarchy and for their own legacies.”

The insider said near the end, “Charles may have thought he was distancing himself from Andrew by fobbing him off on Camilla but his brother is a problem that’s clearly not going to go away.”