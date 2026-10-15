Halle Berry’s custody battle takes new turn as judge approves son's testimony

Halle Berry's 13-year-old has been permitted to testify in court amid her custody battle with ex husband Olivier Martinez.

​Earlier this month, Olivier obtained a temporary restraining order against Halle over the claim that she physically abused their son Maceo. A hearing is scheduled on October 16.

​On Wednesday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Shelley Kaufman approved Olivier's request filed on Monday, stating, "The minor child is permitted to testify," as per a ruling reviewed by Daily Mail.

​However, the judge noted, "Testimony by the minor child shall be limited to the request for the issuance of a restraining order."

​The judge further added, "Parties are admonished and reminded that all previous orders remain in effect, including but not limited to, discussing any child custody issues, the contents of any pleadings, or any post-judgment proceedings, with the minor child."

​"The minor child shall not be coached," the jury concluded.

​Olivier, in his first filing, claimed that Halle jumped on Maceo and attempted to choke him in a September 26 incident.

But the actress has denied all of the allegations.

​Halle requested in a Wednesday filing to "decline to permit Maceo's testimony, or at the very least, evaluate the probative value of Maceo's testimony."

​The Oscar winner also stated that "the September 26 incident arose in the context of Halle enforcing boundaries and holding Maceo accountable for his own conduct, which includes Maceo being physically aggressive toward his mother."

​Halle's daughter Nahla Aubry, who the actress shares with her ex boyfriend Gabriel Aubry, is also expected to testify in court.

​However, Olivier has pushed back on Nahla's testimony, stating that the 18-year-old is going to be "unquestionably biased."

​“Ms. Aubry does not have any significant bearing on this case,” Olivier said in a Monday filing obtained by US Weekly. "I do not believe it is appropriate for [Berry] to try to insert her daughter into litigation that does not involve her.”