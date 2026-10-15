Ben Affleck gets candid about his intimate life after Jennifer Lopez split

Ben Affleck is getting candid about his intimate life.

The Hollywood actor recently appeared on the latest episode of Subway Takes with Kareem Rahma, where he revealed that intimacy is no longer something he has much energy for.

During the interview, Ben expressed his fondness for the book, Sex for Dummies, by Dr. Ruth Westheimer and Pierre A. Lehu.

The lighthearted conversation unexpectedly turned toward the topic of how frequently people engage in sexual activities.

When Kareem suggested that younger generations were having less se*, the Batman actor reflected on his personal experience.

"I'm pretty old. I was having sex in my day," said Ben.

The host then asked the actor whether he was no longer se*ually active.

"No, because now I'm tired," Ben responded without hesitation. "And sex is a lot of work. Especially if you want to do a good job."

For those unversed, Ben finalized his divorce with Jennifer Lopez earlier this year. He also shares three kids with ex-partner Jennifer Garner, whom he married from 2005 to 2015.

Work-wise, the actor is currently busy promoting his new movie, Animals. This highly anticipated film is available to watch on Netflix.