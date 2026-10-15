Real Reason behind Kaley Cuoco's newborn's unique name laid bare: 'Perfect choice'

As Kaley Cuoco and fiancé Tom Pelphrey announced the arrival of their second baby, a girl, the proud parents have also revealed their newborn’s unique name with two middle names: Philomena Carmine Bobby Pelphrey.

A source has now told People that Kaley and her fiance Tom chose the name purposefully as they intended to honor different family members.

“They always choose the middle name to honor family members,” the tattler shared, adding that their second-born's middle names are a special nod to the clan.

​The insider then further noted, “Carmine is a nod to her father."

​And Bobby is "a nod to Tom’s side of the family.”

​Moreover, “They love classic, vintage names, so Philo was the perfect choice for them,” the source added.

​Tom and Kaley are also parents to daughter Matilda, whom they welcomed in 2023.

​“Matilda is so excited to be a big sister,” the tipster shared.

​Giving an update on how everyone is celebrating the little bundle of joy, the source noted, “Everyone is happy and healthy, and they are all loving up on the new addition to their family.”

​The Big Bang Theory actress announced the birth of their second baby in a joint Instagram post with Tom.

"​Philomena Carmine Bobby Pelphrey. 10/12/26,” Cuoco wrote in the caption. “There are no words to describe this feeling once again. What a blessing.”

​She gushed, “We are so grateful for the crazy wild up and down journey that brought us to our little Philo! Family officially complete. Time to bring Matilda’s baby home! @tommypelphrey life exploded the minute we met, and the gifts keep coming. I love you forever , girl daddy!"