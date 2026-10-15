Selena Gomez reveals why she chose Benny Blanco as her life partner

Selena Gomez has finally revealed why she chose Benny Blanco as her life partner.

Speaking to People magazine on Wednesday at the fourth annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit event, the 34-year-old singer highlighted the importance of having someone who truly listens.

“I guess it’s why I married Benny, but I truly feel fortunate that I have the best people in my life to be able to call and talk to, or just let them listen to whatever I’m thinking,” Selena told the outlet.

During the interview, the Calm Down hitmaker also reflected on the progress of the Rare Impact Fund, which she launched in 2020.

“Probably actually witnessing what we do, we are so fortunate to have raised 30 million plus already for this fund, and seeing what we’re doing with the communities, with programs, different organizations — it’s beyond my wildest dreams,” Selena shared.

The Only Murders in the Building actress also shared a message for those struggling with mental health issues.

“You’re enough. Don’t think that you’re not worthy of the help. It can feel lonely, but definitely believe that you can do it,” she said.

It is worth mentioning here that Selena exchanged vows with Benny on September 27, 2025, in California.