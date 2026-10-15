King Charles hosts special guests at Palace hours before Meghan Markle, Harry's first joint appearance

Meghan and Harry are ready to carry out their first joint engagements since their return to the UK today.

Palace on Thursday revealed that King Charles hosted a special gathering at St James’s Palace hours before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first joint appearance.

Archie and Lilibet doting parents are ready to carry out their first joint engagements since their return to the UK today.

They will head to Nottingham this morning for a run of three quasi-royal appearances.

As per details, Meghan and Harry, who moved back to Britain in August six years after sparking the Megxit crisis and quitting the working monarchy for a new life in the US, will carry out their first joint appearance in the UK since then.

Meghan and Harry’s program includes a visit to the city’s Community Recording Studio (CRS), food poverty community action group Himmah Hub, and Epic Partners, which supports young people through sports programmes and mentoring.

Hours before the royal couple’s joint engagement, the palace shared photos and a video of King Charles and revealed, “Last night some of the vibrancy of the Caribbean came to St James’s Palace ahead of Their Majesties’ Autumn Tour later in the month."

Khan Cordice of the legendary Antiguan Hell’s Gate Steel Orchestra provided the music as guests gathered from across the Caribbean diaspora.

The King will visit The Bahamas and Guyana before being joined by the Queen in Antigua and Barbuda where the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting is taking place in St. John’s.