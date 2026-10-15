'Men in Black' star Tommy Lee Jones makes his stance clear on retirement at 80
Tommy Lee Jones currently stars as Ethan Hawk's father in season two of 'The Lowdown'
Tommy Lee Jones is not planning to slow down any time soon.
The 80-year-old actor, who made his first red carpet appearance after a three-year hiatus, opened up about his retirement plan in a recent chat with E! News.
The Men in Black star bluntly said he has thought about his future with acting and he does not plans to retire.
"Yes, I have," Jones replied to the outlet, adding, "I'm not gonna do it."
As of his current project, the actor plays the father of Etan Hawk's character in the second season of FX series The Lowdown.
Gushing over the series, Jones called the project "very inviting."
The Academy Award winner also praised the environment on the set calling it "a happy place to be".
Jones raved, “I would have been happy to play any part in that world. What was most appealing was just what it was.”
It is pertinent to mention that the series marked Jones first TV role in three decades. His last TV role was 1989's Lonesome Dove.
Gushing over the characters, Jones said, “It’s also under extraordinary original circumstances in which we discover universal experience, and I think that's what drama is all about.”
Season 2 of The Lowdown released on Wednesday, October 14, on FX and Hulu.
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