'Men in Black' star Tommy Lee Jones makes his stance clear on retirement at 80

​Tommy Lee Jones is not planning to slow down any time soon.

​The 80-year-old actor, who made his first red carpet appearance after a three-year hiatus, opened up about his retirement plan in a recent chat with E! News.

​The Men in Black star bluntly said he has thought about his future with acting and he does not plans to retire.

​"Yes, I have," Jones replied to the outlet, adding, "I'm not gonna do it."

​As of his current project, the actor plays the father of Etan Hawk's character in the second season of FX series The Lowdown.

​Gushing over the series, Jones called the project "very inviting."

​The Academy Award winner also praised the environment on the set calling it "a happy place to be".

​Jones raved, “I would have been happy to play any part in that world. What was most appealing was just what it was.”

​It is pertinent to mention that the series marked Jones first TV role in three decades. His last TV role was 1989's Lonesome Dove.

​Gushing over the characters, Jones said, “It’s also under extraordinary original circumstances in which we discover universal experience, and I think that's what drama is all about.”

​Season 2 of The Lowdown released on Wednesday, October 14, on FX and Hulu.