Friend reveals Meghan Markle's plans ahead of first joint appearance with Harry: 'Nottingham is one of those'

Meghan Markle's plans were exposed as she is conducting first joint public appearance with Harry.

A friend of Meghan Markle has disclosed future plans of Duchess ahead of her first joint appearance with husband Prince Harry after their return to Britain.

Speaking to the Hello! magazine, the friend also disclosed Meghan’s true feelings on the visit.

The close insider said, Meghan was ready to “stick her head above the parapet” on the visit to Nottingham, adding “She’s up for it.”

“There are still causes and there are still issues that Meghan is really passionate about supporting, and Nottingham is one of those,” the source said.

Meghan’s plans were exposed as she is conducting first joint public appearance with Harry.

The couple are visiting three charities in Nottingham, the city in central England where they made their first joint appearance after announcing their engagement in 2017.

As per details, the day's events are being presented with touches of royal style, including an announcement that features Harry and Meghan's titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and a prearranged media pool chronicling their movements, the Associated Press reported.

Earlier, King Charles had made clear that Meghan and Harry remain non-working members of the royal family, a status they accepted when they abandoned royal duties and moved to California.

Meanwhile, there are claims Harry and Meghan will draw attention with a joint outing in Nottingham, but the timing has raised questions about a possible royal diary clash.

Their engagement coincides with King Charles and Queen Camilla's visit to Wales to open the Senedd ceremonially.

A former royal aide has now explained why the overlapping events could create frustration within the royal family.