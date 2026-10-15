Andrew Moubtbatten-Windsor bashed: ‘Your friend is depraved and inhuman’

Andrew Moubtbatten-Windsor, former Duke of York, and brother to King Charles has been getting support from the Crown ever since his name first got connected to a child sex offender. But the entire thing has rubbed people like Daniela Elser wrong.

For those unversed, the convicted child sex offender is said to have died in jail, but the Epstein Files, released by the Department of Justice, truly have lifted the lid off of many of the world’s most notable names.

In light of this, Ms Elser turned to News.com.au and put the ex-Duke on blast in the following words; “there is no changing the bare facts that time and again the royal family has paid whatever is required to try and keep a lid on the Andrew mess and try to make it go away while failing to match their dollar spend on doing something good for trafficking and sex abuse victims.”

She didn’t even end there, instead the clapback continued and she wrote, “this is just example #877 of how appalling everything Andrew-related is, but look ahead and start to think about history books and legacies - they, like elephants and Wikipedia, will remember that the royal family had a quick whip-round over their pre-prandial sherries to help Andy out of a bind.”

Her actual concluding remarks included a question thrown to the public, and pointed out that no amount of legal action to ‘clean his name’ regarding the accusation of misconduct will save him for continuing to be associated with a child sex offender.