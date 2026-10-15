Inde Navarrette hints at bold new look for ‘The Waffle House Index’: ‘Everything possible’

Inde Navarrette wants to do "everything humanly possible to look different" for The Waffle House Index.

The 25-year-old actress, who has become a household name and scream queen after playing Nikki in Obsession, is keen to make sure she transforms into her characters on screen rather than looking similar to her everyday appearance.

She told The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, "I think the future is looking like really hunkering down because I’m in a very specific opportunity in my career where I can kind of make it last as long as humanly possible or throw it all away.”

"I really want to be specific with the next couple of my decisions to really solidify what I want to do in this industry,” Inde mentioned, adding, "And what I want to do is play characters that are people and grounded and really thought-through. And I really want to not look like myself in some characters.”

"I attached myself to The Waffle House Index, and essentially I want with that character to either gain a lot of weight, lose a lot of weight, add eyebrow piercings, maybe shave my head, and do everything humanly possible to look different,” she further said.

The sci-fi thriller is a story about a Waffle House waitress who is already having a bad day even before a stranger with a gun turns up on her night shift. Things take a turn for the worse, with a mass flood, killer crocodiles, a nuclear explosion, aliens, and a magical bunker under the restaurant.

The Waffle House Index takes its name from a real-life informal metric measuring the severity of a hurricane.

The idea of standing out and trying something new was actually part of her motivation for chasing the role of Nikki in Obsession.

She stated, “I had told my team I really wanted to do something that showed range and difference, because sometimes people can’t see what you’re capable of until you quite literally show them… they sent me Obsession, and I read it, and I was like, ‘This is going to require a lot of me that I don’t know if I’m capable of.’”

"But even as I was having that thought-process I was like, ‘Shut up, you are so capable of this.’ So, reading it and then sending in the tape, I felt pretty confident,” Inde Navarrette said of how she landed her role in Obsession.