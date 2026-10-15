Katy Perry shows support for pal Selena Gomez at Rare Impact Fund Benefit

Katy Perry is fully "supporting" her pal Selena Gomez at her Rare Impact Fund Benefit.

On Wednesday, the pop singer attended the event held at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles doning black dress.

Speaking to Extra at the fourth annual event, Katy gushed, "I am supporting Selena and all the good work that she is doing. I think it's so important for us ladies, especially my peers."

She continued, "We have such a big spotlight, we have such a big opportunity and such a shine where it matters and mental health matters."

Referring to her own foundation, Katy added, "I also have my own foundation, so it's very aligned with her program and here to kind of learn about what the Rare Impact Fund is like."

For those unversed, Rare Impact Fund is linked to Selena beauty line, Rare Beauty, which is aiming to raise $100million over a decade to support mental health advocacy and services.

The outlet then inquired, "Are you ready for Halloween?"

Katy, who shared daughter Daisy Bloom with ex fiance, Orlando Bloom, replied, "Yes! But it's all about my six-year-old now, of course."

"It used to be about me and me doing all this big costume but now it's her."

When asked what her daughter Daisy "gonna be this year," the doting mom responded, "Hello Kitty"

She added that Daisy "also wants to be Descendants"

"So, we are gonna work on that at some point," Katy concluded.