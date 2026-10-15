Prince William throws into question confidence in the throne: ‘it’s a terrible example for the children!’

Kate Middleton may well start going out of her way to push Prince William into the driving seat of this Prince Harry saga. Its even gotten to a point where a source has warned of the implications, should he not.

The rumour going around is that Kate is very close to acting on her instinct of empathy—and is just short of going against her husband.

The source’s exact words though are, “her instinct is to do everything she can to fix this. She won’t go as far as meeting up with Harry behind William’s back, but she is very loudly voicing her opinion that this simply can’t go on. It’s stressful, because William has put up this huge wall around the subject, and every time Kate brings up Harry, he shuts down or gets annoyed.”

Plus, Princess Diana’s 30th death anniversary is near and in light of that she’s rumoured to be saying, “it’s bad for the public’s confidence in the crown, not to mention a terrible example for the children,” according to Heat World.

Before actually signing off it was also said that Kate's view point after having her own brush with mortality is that “sometimes you have to suck things up for the greater good," and "right now the best thing for everyone is for the brothers to make peace – and most people around them agree on that.”

Sussex vs Windsors: What Started The Feud?

What is also important to point out about the tensions between the Sussexes and the Windsor’s is that they have been brewing ever since the feud between Kate and Meghan Markle happened over bridesmaids dresses, and Princess Charlotte.

Since then its expanded to include Prince William and Prince Harry and shot off when the Spare memoir released. Since then some rumors claims efforts are underway to rehabilitate relations but those efforts have been rejected, right off the bat by the Prince of Wales, despite the King wanting nothing more than to thaw relationships, in order to meet freely with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet who live on the other side of the pond and have only visited the UK on a handful of occasions.