Meghan Markle gets emotional as she makes first joint appearance with Harry in Britain

Meghan tells one well-wisher, “It’s great to be back.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have finally made their first joint appearance after returning to Britain, with the Duchess saying ‘It’s Great to Be Back.’

The royal couple appeared together in public on Thursday for the first time since they made a surprise return to Britain, returning to the city where they made their maiden joint official engagement nine years ago.

In their first joint public outing, Meghan and Harry returned to Nottingham in central England which they visited in 2017, shortly after it ⁠was announced they were getting married.

They began by visiting a recording studio run by a youth and community charity which has received support from a £1.1 million ($1.46 million) donation announced by Harry last year.

Later they were to visit a charity which tackles food poverty run by a group called Himmah to which Meghan donated £10,000 from sales of a cookbook released to raise funds in the wake of London's Grenfell Tower fire disaster.

The engagements conclude with a visit to another charity the couple have backed which supports young people and is linked to their previous visit in 2017.

According to Reuters, Meghan got emotional as one woman handed her a large bouquet of flowers and gave her a hug.

Moreover, the People reported Meghan tells one well-wisher, “It’s great to be back.”

The another supporter said, "We just wanted to support you," adding "We wanted to be here ... we understand, we wanted you to know ⁠that we've shown you so much love."